In India, every occasion is marked with sweets. Whether someone passes their board exams or buys a new car, the celebration is incomplete without a box of mithai. That's why our cuisine features so many innovative desserts. While the North has its unique variety of sweet treats, the South boasts of its special assortment of mithai. One of the most famous sweets from the South is Mysore Pak. Made with gram flour and lots of ghee, this dessert is a melt-in-your-mouth delicacy. Recently, a food vlogger (@foodie_incarnate) shared the process of making this sweet on Instagram. The video was filmed at a shop in Karnataka and has since gone viral, amassing over 8 million views.

The clip shows cooks adding gram flour and ghee into a churning machine. As the machine continues to mix, they gradually incorporate more ghee. Sugar is then added to the batter, followed by additional ghee. Once the mixture thickens to a bouncy and shiny texture, it is transferred onto food trays and flattened using a rolling pin. After allowing it to set, the cook cuts the sweet into smaller pieces to be packed and sold.

Since being shared, the video has grabbed the internet's attention. People flooded the comments section with their reactions.





“I think it's amazing,” said a foodie. Heaping praise on the process an individual said, “First time I am seeing the process of making Mysore Pak. So clean and beautiful.” Another agreed, “The cleanliness and hygiene followed is highly commendable.” Some people claimed it to be their “favourite” sweet.

The critics expressed concern about the heavy amount of sugar used in making Mysore Pak, some even claimed the sweet to be “very expensive”. A user said, “It has no flavours of its own, just tastes like ghee.” Another comment read, “They are not even using original ghee.”





Have you ever tried Mysore Pak? Let us know in the comments section.