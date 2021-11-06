Celebrity foodies have been entertaining us this Diwali with their treats and feasts. While the Diwali hangover is still persistent enough, let us take refuge in some of these celebrity food updates from their festive gatherings. Film producer Rhea Kapoor's gastronomic indulgence sent us drooling at once. Rhea, the daughter of Anil Kapoor, showed us her Diwali platter and we couldn't help but remain dazed with so many delicious dishes on the table. The producer and fashion stylist reposted a photo from chef Shriya Shetty's Instagram Stories and we see an array of nine dishes on a decorated table. The chef added her remark, "'Simple menu' is not a term in Rhea Kapoor's dictionary (and I love it)."





Brace yourselves before we tell you what delectable food items graced the Kapoor family's Diwali night. In Rhea Kapoor's closeup videos, we noticed salad, lotus root crisps, spicy mutton curry, coconut beans, a dish of prawn and pork. Rhea also showed us the menu card for the evening: it mentioned mouth-watering foods like chicken ghee roast, butter garlic lobster, neer dosa, ghee rice and pomfret fry.

Instagram story by Rhea Kapoor

If you think this platter is too much for one evening, Rhea Kapoor is here to prove you wrong. She and her family indulged in more dishes. Chef Shriya Shetty posted photos of the feast on her Instagram timeline and what we see there will send hunger pangs in our tummies in a jiffy. We see plates of scrumptious starters on the menu. There are smoked pepper mutton kachoris, podi idly skewers and muskmelon and cream cheese skewers to win everyone's hearts.

Rhea Kapoor is a self-proclaimed foodie and we have no reason to doubt it. But she herself is also a fabulous cook. In fact, her friends appreciate her culinary acumen every now and then. When Rhea recently whipped up some of her signature dishes, noted pastry chef Pooja Dhingra posted their photo on Instagram and asked the film producer to write her own cookbook. Pooja wrote, "She captioned it, "Starting a petition for Rhea Kapoor to write a cookbook."





Rhea Kapoor's "soul food" will send us craving treats any day. Can you guess what it is? Rhea loves to relish mac and cheese, especially when she cooks it. She pairs this dish with other finger-licking treats like fried chicken, cornbread, Brussel sprouts, and blackened fish with corn salsa. She also adds salad and a buffet of hot sauce to it.

Thanks to Rhea Kapoor for sharing her delectable food diaries with us.