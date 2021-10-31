The fact that Rhea Kapoor loves to cook is known to all. When she's not busy making films, the producer dons the chef's hat and gives her social media followers a peek into her culinary acumen either by sharing images of her signature dishes or their recipes. Every now and then we also get to see her treating friends and family with delicious meal spread. That's not all. We also see her closed ones giving her a shout-out for her culinary skills. The latest one to join the bandwagon is noted pastry chef Pooja Dhingra. She now wants Rhea to come up with her own cookbook. On Instagram Stories, Pooja shared a picture of a lavish food spread that the filmmaker had whipped up recently. She captioned it, “Starting a petition for @rheakapoor to write a cookbook”. For her part, Rhea re-shared it in her Stories.





Rhea Kapoor seems to know the art of balancing health and taste in her recipes. Some time ago, we saw her digging into a bowl full of acai berries. The snack was topped with nuts and seeds. She captioned the image, “Trying to make my snacks healthier and yummier!” In the bowl were some strawberries, blueberries, purple dragon fruit, and a few walnuts. Read more about it here.

Whenever Rhea Kapoor plays the chef, we know we can expect something interesting and delicious to come our way. She once treated us to a mouth-watering photo of spicy lobster garlic noodles and called it her “signature dish”. You should not miss out on this one if you are a fan of seafood. Rhea's spicy noodles with lobsters will surely give you hunger pangs. This dish was garnished with chopped green onions and looked delicious. See what we are talking about here.





Once, Rhea prepared fried chicken burgers for her friends — interior designer Ravi Vazirani and photographer Karishma Karamchandani — and they thoroughly enjoyed it. While Karishma wrote, “When @rheakapoor brightens your day with a fried chicken burger, #sogood #rheamade”, thanked her for the treat and chimed in, “Rhea made and I ate. Thank you for the foodgasm.” Take a look at the burger made by Rhea here.





Earlier, Rhea had whipped up a lavish meal for her husband Karan Boolani and left us drooling. She cooked up meatball hero and duck fat potatoes, and captioned the post, “Karan Boolani had a super specific Wednesday night craving/request, meatball hero with provolone and jammy marinara.” She also shared a glimpse of “duck fat potatoes with sage and garlic aioli”. Karan, too, had shared a photo of the hearty meal and called himself ‘One lucky guy'. We couldn't agree more and so will you when you click here.





Given Rhea's fine culinary skills, don't you think we should all sign Pooja Dhingra's “petition” demanding a cookbook by the producer?