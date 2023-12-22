India is a food lover's paradise with an incredible array of authentic flavours waiting to be explored across its diverse landscapes. Whether you are a spice enthusiast, a street food aficionado, or someone with a sweet tooth, India welcomes you to embark on a friendly culinary adventure like no other. Food and travel guide Taste Atlas recently released its prestigious list of the 100 best cities in the world to savour local cuisine. Drawing from its extensive database and incorporating restaurant ratings on Google, five Indian cities - Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chennai and Lucknow - proudly earned spots on this gastronomic lineup securing positions at 35th, 39th, 56th, 65th, and 92nd places, respectively.

Each of these cities brings its own unique flavours and culinary traditions, contributing to the diverse and rich tapestry of Indian cuisine.

Mumbai is a haven for street food lovers. From the iconic Vada Pav and Pav Bhaji at street stalls to the tantalising aroma of Bhel Puri on Juhu Beach, Mumbai's street food scene is a gastronomic adventure. The city is also known for its seafood delicacies, including succulent Bombay Duck and flavourful Prawn Curry.

Hyderabad is celebrated for its regal and aromatic biryanis. The Hyderabadi Biryani, a fragrant rice dish layered with marinated meat, saffron, and spices, is a culinary masterpiece. Haleem, a slow-cooked wheat and meat stew, is a Ramadan speciality. Additionally, the city offers delectable kebabs, particularly the iconic Hyderabadi Kebabs, making it a paradise for meat lovers.

New Delhi, the capital city, boasts a diverse culinary landscape. From the vibrant street markets of Chandni Chowk offering spicy Chaat and Parathas to upscale restaurants serving rich Mughlai cuisine like Butter Chicken and Kebabs, the city caters to all tastes. Delhi's street food, including Golgappa and Aloo Tikki, is a must-try for those exploring the city's culinary delights.

Chennai offers a unique blend of flavours with a focus on South Indian cuisine. Known for its spicy Chettinad dishes, the city serves up aromatic Biryani, flavourful Dosa and tangy Sambar. Chennai is also famous for its seafood, with dishes like Fish Curry and Meen Kozhambu (fish stew) showcasing the coastal influence on its culinary offerings.

‘Nawabo Ka Sheher' Lucknow is synonymous with the royal Awadhi cuisine. The city is famous for its kebabs, particularly the succulent Galouti Kebab and Tunday Kababi. Lucknowi Biryani, cooked with aromatic spices and tender meat, is a culinary delight. The rich and flavorful Mughlai-inspired dishes like Nihari and Korma add to the royal gastronomic experience of Lucknow.

If you are a food lover or just eager to explore new dishes, make sure to remember these cities for your next trip!

