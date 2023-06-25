A common dilemma that most of us face is whether to eat out or at home. While home-cooked food is certainly healthier and holds a special place in our hearts, we can't deny the fact that eating out at restaurants every now and then is equally exciting. Sometimes, we even develop a strong liking for a particular restaurant and find ourselves going back to it time and again. Be it the quality of food or the ambience, there's something about them that makes them our favourites, and we can never get tired of going to them. Recently, popular food guide Taste Atlas released a list of the "150 most legendary restaurants in the world." And the results grabbed our attention. Not just one, but seven Indian restaurants are featured in this list. It also highlighted the dishes one must try at these iconic places. Take a look:

Taste Atlas took to Instagram to share the complete list of restaurants. "150 most legendary restaurants: taste instead of gimmicks, for decades. 150 dishes you have to try in this lifetime," the caption read. Figlmuller, Vienna, took the top spot, followed by Katz's Delicatessen, NYC, in second place. Warung Mak Beng, Sanur, came in third place, while La Polar, Mexico City, was fourth. Among the top 150, we were proud to discover Paragon, Kozhikode's biryani, ranked 11th. The ever-popular Tunday Kababi from Lucknow was ranked 12th, with galouti kebabs mentioned as a must-try dish there. Peter Cat, Kolkata, got the 17th spot with chelow kebab as the recommended dish. Grabbing the 23rd rank, Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal was touted as the best place to enjoy aloo paratha.

On position 39 was the classic rava idli from Mavali Tiffin Rooms in Bengaluru. After this, on 87th position, was the iconic Karim's in Delhi, with mutton korma as its most recommended dish. Meanwhile, Ram Ashraya in Mumbai grabbed the 112th position, with upma being their best dish. Now, if all this chatter about food has made you hungry, we have exactly what you need. Here is a list of some classic Indian dishes that are oozing with flavour and will surely tantalise your taste buds. Click here for the recipes.

This is not the only list that Taste Atlas has come up with. Recently, they also shared a list of the top 10 curries of the world, in which shahi paneer, butter chicken, and malai kofta were featured in it. As per the list, Shahi Paneer and Malai Kofta received a 4.7 rating, while Butter Chicken received a 4.6-star rating. Take a look:

What do you think of these ratings? Do let us know in the comments section below.