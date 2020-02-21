This 5-Minute White Sauce Recipe By Shilpa Shetty Is Healthy And Fuss-Free

Highlights Shilpa Shetty shares the idea of 'art of loving food' among her fans

This white sauce recipe takes five minutes to cook

Vegetable Au Gratin is a nutritious and delicious recipe

Are you a fan of white sauce pasta? Does that thought of creamy sauce melting in your mouth excite you? If yes, then you surely have a reason to thank Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The fitness freak actress, who spreads the idea 'art of loving food' among her fans and followers, recently shared on her Instagram handle, the recipe of a tasty and healthy white sauce. The best part is that it doesn't take more than five minutes to prepare this white sauce!





Although the recipe video is a continuation of an earlier video where she showed the preparation of Vegetable Au Gratin, this white sauce can be used in any recipe you want like our firm favourite dish 'White Sauce Pasta'.





"I'd recently made the Vegetable Au Gratin, but couldn't show you the making of the white sauce because of a technical glitch. True to my promise, here's the making of the White Sauce that you can refer to, to make not just the Au Gratin of your choice but also any kind of white-sauce-based recipes that you like. It's a simple, quick, and no-fuss recipe," Shilpa wrote along with the video on her Instagram handle.





All You Need To Prepare This White Sauce Are:

Butter- two-and-half tablespoon

Whole wheat flour (instead of all purpose flour)- one tablespoon





Milk- one-and-half cup





Parmesan cheese- four tablespoon (grated)





Black pepper- as per taste





Here's The Complete White Sauce Recipe Video For You:

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Shared Valentines Day Special Recipe Of A Lovely Chocolate And Fruit Dessert











Here We Also Have The Vegetable Au Gratin Video, If You Want To Try At Home:

Also Read: High-Protein Diet Recipe: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 1.5 Mn YouTube Subscribers With ‘Quinoa Veggie Pancake'











This weekend, try these recipes at home and enjoy a lavish meal. Bon Appetit!







