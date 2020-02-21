This 5-Minute White Sauce Recipe By Shilpa Shetty Is Healthy And Fuss-Free

Somdatta Saha | Updated: February 21, 2020 14:42 IST
Are you a fan of white sauce pasta? Does that thought of creamy sauce melting in your mouth excite you? If yes, then you surely have a reason to thank Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The fitness freak actress, who spreads the idea 'art of loving food' among her fans and followers, recently shared on her Instagram handle, the recipe of a tasty and healthy white sauce. The best part is that it doesn't take more than five minutes to prepare this white sauce!
Although the recipe video is a continuation of an earlier video where she showed the preparation of Vegetable Au Gratin, this white sauce can be used in any recipe you want like our firm favourite dish 'White Sauce Pasta'.
"I'd recently made the Vegetable Au Gratin, but couldn't show you the making of the white sauce because of a technical glitch. True to my promise, here's the making of the White Sauce that you can refer to, to make not just the Au Gratin of your choice but also any kind of white-sauce-based recipes that you like. It's a simple, quick, and no-fuss recipe," Shilpa wrote along with the video on her Instagram handle.
Butter- two-and-half tablespoon
Whole wheat flour (instead of all purpose flour)- one tablespoon
Milk- one-and-half cup
Parmesan cheese- four tablespoon (grated)
Black pepper- as per taste
This weekend, try these recipes at home and enjoy a lavish meal. Bon Appetit!
