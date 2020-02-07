High-Protein Diet Recipe: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 1.5 Mn YouTube Subscribers With ‘Quinoa Veggie Pancake’

Highlights It needs high protein ingredients- moong dal, chana dal, urad dal, quinoa

Bollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is synonymous to 'healthy eating, healthy living'. From sharing her health tips to food tips, this star leaves no stone unturned to promote fitness among people. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a post about hitting 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. For Shilpa, whose YouTube channel is all about healthy foods and recipes, celebration without a good food was impossible. Hence, she shared a unique pancake recipe to mark the day. But this time, it was with a twist.





Unlike cooking by herself or with friends and family, the actress had one of her subscribers on the show to share her quick and easy healthy diet recipe, and it was 'Quinoa Veggie Pancake' which the actress "personally" loved.





The Quinoa Veggie Pancake needs high protein ingredients like moong dal, chana dal, urad dal and quinoa. Veggies used in the pancake are green chillies, onion, ginger and lauki (bottle gourd), which are very easily available year-round. Take a look at the complete video for the recipe:











Quinoa works as a super food for the people who are opting to shed some weight. As per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, quinoa is full with good quality protein. It is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and has anti-inflammatory and mono-unsaturated properties in it. It also works as a rich anti-oxidant.





Pancake is something that is loved by people of every age. So, next time if you plan pancakes for your breakfast, consider trying this healthy quinoa veggie pancake.







