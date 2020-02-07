SEARCH
  • News
  • High-Protein Diet Recipe: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 1.5 Mn YouTube Subscribers With ‘Quinoa Veggie Pancake’

High-Protein Diet Recipe: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 1.5 Mn YouTube Subscribers With ‘Quinoa Veggie Pancake’

Unlike cooking by herself or with friends and family, Shilpa Shetty, this time, had one of her subscribers on the show to share her quick and easy healthy diet recipe, and it was 'Quinoa Veggie Pancake'

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: February 07, 2020 14:42 IST

Reddit
High-Protein Diet Recipe: Shilpa Shetty Celebrates 1.5 Mn YouTube Subscribers With ‘Quinoa Veggie Pancake’
Highlights
  • It needs high protein ingredients- moong dal, chana dal, urad dal, quinoa
  • Quinoa is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids
  • Quinoa has anti-inflammatory and mono-unsaturated properties

Bollywood actress-turned-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra is synonymous to 'healthy eating, healthy living'. From sharing her health tips to food tips, this star leaves no stone unturned to promote fitness among people. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share a post about hitting 1.5 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. For Shilpa, whose YouTube channel is all about healthy foods and recipes, celebration without a good food was impossible. Hence, she shared a unique pancake recipe to mark the day. But this time, it was with a twist.

Unlike cooking by herself or with friends and family, the actress had one of her subscribers on the show to share her quick and easy healthy diet recipe, and it was 'Quinoa Veggie Pancake' which the actress "personally" loved.

The Quinoa Veggie Pancake needs high protein ingredients like moong dal, chana dal, urad dal and quinoa. Veggies used in the pancake are green chillies, onion, ginger and lauki (bottle gourd), which are very easily available year-round. Take a look at the complete video for the recipe:

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on



Quinoa works as a super food for the people who are opting to shed some weight. As per the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, quinoa is full with good quality protein. It is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids and has anti-inflammatory and mono-unsaturated properties in it. It also works as a rich anti-oxidant.

Pancake is something that is loved by people of every age. So, next time if you plan pancakes for your breakfast, consider trying this healthy quinoa veggie pancake.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  QuinoaQuinoa BenefitsPancake RecipesBreakfast BenefitsHigh Protein BreakfastHigh Protein Breakfast For Weight LossSocial Media
Do You Eat Like Your Friend On Social Media? Study Says We Copy Our Virtual Friends’ Eating Habits
Do You Eat Like Your Friend On Social Media? Study Says We Copy Our Virtual Friends’ Eating Habits
High-Fibre Diet Linked To Lower Colon Cancer Risk, Expert Reveals
High-Fibre Diet Linked To Lower Colon Cancer Risk, Expert Reveals

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 