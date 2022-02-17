We all love to eat out at a restaurant for a wholesome experience. It's not just good food, it's also the ambience, the vibe and the hospitality of the place that makes our visit worthwhile. And restaurants, too, believe in making their guests as comfortable as possible. But this one does not! Here is a restaurant that takes pride in offering great food, but with the worst service ever. Shocking, right? Karen's Diner in Sydney, Australia opened its door towards the end of 2021, only to welcome the guests with their rude staff. Wondering why would they do that? Read on.





'Karen' in Karen's Diner refers to the slang used for an irritating, uptight woman who always calls for the manager of a restaurant for even minor problems. The introduction of the restaurant on its website makes it all very clear, and somehow, even makes some sense! It says, "Karens is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. At Karens you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters who in return are expecting you to give it full Karen. A place where you can complain until the cows come home because we literally don't care."





(Also Read: Delhi Eatery Makes Bizarre Fruit Dosa, Divides Internet)







'Great Burgers and Rude Service' - the motto of the restaurant is already riveting the attention of the people. The front signboard of the restaurant reads: "Karen's Diner: Sit down and shut up." Those looking to have some good-humoured fun while eating delicious burgers are surely in for an eventful time here.





Karen's Diner admits blatantly, "Our staff are rude, our manners are non-existent, and we're the perfect place for Karen's everywhere to vent their anger and dismay at the world."





If this wasn't enough to attract people, Karen's Diner compels them more with these messages -





"Come on, ask for the manager... WE DARE YOU."





We want your complaints...book a table and be KAREN.





(Also Read: Viral Post Makes People Order Food Online For Others; See How It All Began)



Hilarious and witty signboards and messages have already been the talk of the town. And if you actually visit the restaurant, the menu will amuse you further. One can pick a dish according to the type of 'Karen' they are. Basic Karen, Royale Karen, The 'I Want To See The Manager' Karen, and so on.





Also, if someone is actually named Karen, they are offered a free drink, provided they have an ID on them.





(Also Read: UK Woman Drives Across Three Counties To Eat Burger In Lockdown, Fined By Police)

Would you like to visit this restaurant and experience some terrible service? Let us know in the comments below.