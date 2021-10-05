A dollop of butter can make everything taste just better. Spread it on bread or add it to paratha, butter is probably comfort food for all. What if we say this hearty and comforting food ingredient has recently been named as one of the finest foods in the world. Yes, you heard us. A British butter - named Ridiculous No55 Lobster and Crab Butter - won three stars at Great Taste Awards 2021. This exotic butter is manufactured by Sublime Butter, a family-run business based out of London. And guess what the price is! It costs a whopping 95 pounds (almost 10,000 INR).





Also Read: Dubai Restaurant Serves 'Most Expensive Biryani' With 23 Carat Gold! Would You Try It?

This brings up the question - what goes into making the super fancy Ridiculous No55 butter? As per an Instagram post by Sublime Butter, it is "miraculously infused with the pleasing sweetness of British Isles lobster and Devon crab, the nutty complexity of caviar, and the herby, aniseed uplift of fennel."

The post further reads that this hand-churned goodness can be added to "your next pasta dish", amping up your cooking skills in just no time. Take a look at the post.





Also Read: Wait, What! Dutch Chef Whips Up World's 'Most Expensive' Burger Worth Rs. 4 Lakh







Speaking about the win, founder Chris Mair told Metro.co.uk that Great Taste Award is like the Oscars of food. He further mentioned that the butter is named ridiculous because they actually didn't spare any expense on the ingredients.





He further spoke to The Independent and informed that it takes 24 to 36 hours to make this exotic butter.





Other food items that were honoured at the Great Taste Awards are Millbay Oysters from Carlingford Lough, Chocolate Tahini Pies from Greece et al.





Would you want to give this exotic butter a try? Let us know in the comments below.



