Over the years, we have seen more and more people turning vegan and plant-based across the world. This has subsequently increased the demand for plant-based foods everywhere. Today, we find a number of cafes and restaurants serving delicious vegan meals to meet the needs of their customer. Following the footsteps, a Burger King outlet in Germany recently turned 100 percent meat-free for a limited period of time (June 7-11) for all their vegetarian, flexitarian and plant-based patrons. Situated in Cologne, Germany, this makes the outlet the first plant-based Burger King restaurant in the world.





Burger King Germany took to their official Instagram handle to share the news on June 7, 2021 and wrote alongside (in German), "We are ready for the Burger King Plant-based Week in Schildergasse in Cologne. Who will come by tomorrow? There is of course a surprise for all non-Cologne residents too." Check out the post:





As per the Burger King, Germany official website, the outlet has revamped the menu for their special plant-based week - some of the signature dishes remain vegan whopper with juicy plant-based patty, crispy plant-based nuggets, plant-based whopper wraps and more. The menu also includes delicious vegan ice-creams for the dessert. "Whether vegetarians, flexitarians or meat lovers - with our exclusive plant-based products everyone gets their money's worth," a statement on the website reads.





The news has amused several plant-based dieters across the world, with people showering comments across social media. Actress Genelia D'Souza, who co-owns a plant-based meat brand 'Imagine Meats' with husband Riteish Deshmukh, recently took to her Instagram to laud the initiative by Burger King, Germany. Find her Insta-story here:





What are your thoughts about Burger King's unique enterprise? Let us know in the comments below.









