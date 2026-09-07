Vietnam is home to plenty of unique cafes that offer more than just good food and coffee. In Ho Chi Minh City, Cái Tổ Chim is drawing attention for its lush tropical setting and picture-perfect surroundings. The sprawling cafe features a beautiful hydrangea-filled pond, a massive swing bed and even a clear kayak that visitors can ride.





The premises are beautifully landscaped with dense greenery, artificial waterfalls, misty wooden paths and bridges to simulate an exotic jungle ecosystem right inside the city. The most viral attraction here is a circular pond covered with thousands of floating pink and blue hydrangeas. A clear canoe-shaped boat sits in the centre, allowing visitors to step inside for a dreamlike picture.





Scattered throughout the property are unique setup zones, including hanging beds surrounded by flowers and Bali-esque lounge fixtures. There is also a swimming pool area with colourful cabanas that make it feel even more like a tropical escape.

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Entry Fee





As per a post shared on Instagram, visitors can enter Cái Tổ Chim with two ticket options. The entrance fee is 140,000 VND, which includes a bottle of water. Alternatively, visitors can pay 170,000 VND for entry along with other beverage options.





How To Get There





The easiest way to reach the cafe is by booking a cab via Grab. Visitors can search for Cái Tổ Chim or Isla Oasis on the app while booking their ride.





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Best Time To Visit





For a more relaxed experience, visiting on a weekday is recommended, as the cafe can attract plenty of visitors. Around 10 am can also be a good time to visit, especially for those hoping to explore the space with fewer crowds.