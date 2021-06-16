Over the years, Bipasha Basu has managed to impress us with her acting skills. She has captured many hearts with her roles in movies like 'Omkara', 'Dhoom' and more. But this is not where her talents end. She is a fitness inspiration for many and follows a clean and healthy diet. The actress often shares glimpses from her daily routine on Instagram, and the one thing we have learnt is that Bipasha loves food. It is the same for her husband - Karan Singh Grover - who frequently posts pictures of yummy meals (prepared by Bipasha) on his Instagram. We have watched Bipasha experimenting with nutritious food while making her spouse taste what she prepares. And as the couple makes their way through the yummy looking food, we wish we could have had some of it too!





Recently, Bipasha took to Instagram to post a story featuring delicious looking banoffee pie. The actress wrote alongside, "Banoffee is back on popular demand!!! #ChefBonniesDeli." If you're wondering who #ChefBonniesDeli could be, then look no further because it's none other than Bipasha Basu! For the unversed, Bonnie is Bipasha's nickname at home. Have a look at her story:

Bipasha Basu Insagram Story

Banoffee pie by Bipasha Basu





If all the discussion on banoffee pie is making you crave for some, then here we have an amazing recipe for you. Try it today and enjoy a meal, Bipasha Basu-style.