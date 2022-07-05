Cooking videos are one of the most favourite categories of videos on the internet. People love to see how exactly their favourite foods are prepared. The step-by-step process of making food is not just educational and informative, but also somehow very relaxing to watch. Recently, however, a seemingly innocuous cooking video turned out to be much more disturbing than usual ones. In this weird clip, they showed us the process of an onion being chopped. Sounds quite normal right? However, if you watch the clip, you'll see the bizarre shot and know what we mean. Take a look at the viral video here:

The clip was shared on Twitter by user @mind_probiotic on his handle. "Just found my new least favourite shot in a cooking video ever," wrote the user in his tweet. The cooking video has already received over 13 million views and 265k likes. More than 21k retweets and 6.4k quote tweets were also registered on the video.

