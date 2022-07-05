Cooking videos are one of the most favourite categories of videos on the internet. People love to see how exactly their favourite foods are prepared. The step-by-step process of making food is not just educational and informative, but also somehow very relaxing to watch. Recently, however, a seemingly innocuous cooking video turned out to be much more disturbing than usual ones. In this weird clip, they showed us the process of an onion being chopped. Sounds quite normal right? However, if you watch the clip, you'll see the bizarre shot and know what we mean. Take a look at the viral video here:
just found my new least favorite shot in a cooking video ever pic.twitter.com/pHiPaTYGV9— getting the spins from a single pickleback (@mind_probiotic) July 2, 2022
(Also Read: After Losing Grocery Job Amid Covid, Elderly Man Starts Own Cooking Channel)
The clip was shared on Twitter by user @mind_probiotic on his handle. "Just found my new least favourite shot in a cooking video ever," wrote the user in his tweet. The cooking video has already received over 13 million views and 265k likes. More than 21k retweets and 6.4k quote tweets were also registered on the video.
In the disturbing cooking video, there was an outdoor cookout featuring an open fire made with wood in the middle of a forest. A huge knife was being used to slowly chop the onion into small pieces. At first, everything seemed to be like any other usual cooking video. All of a sudden, the camera turned backwards and moved with the knife. The dizzying shot was extremely bizarre and certainly did not make for a satisfactory watch.
Twitter users too were left with mixed feelings after watching the video. Some of them said that the shot of onion being chopped gave them a headache. Others wondered why such a shot was taken in the first place.
Take a look at the hilarious reactions:
pic.twitter.com/UsfX3fLtVz— frasier plane (@MackGriddles) July 2, 2022
Okay who decided on the camera angle and sound....this is just wrong!! pic.twitter.com/tSvarjslQe— tau (@fortu7) July 2, 2022
pic.twitter.com/j8NM065eWT— David Shire (in dissertation cocoon) (@hireddivas) July 2, 2022
The other ingredients watching like pic.twitter.com/ynd3uDBTb1— That Guy ???????? (@TheAlphaGod__) July 3, 2022
It's just such a jarring shot in a normally relaxing video you can't help but laugh, the sound's not even good either in a video that uses the sounds of cooking as it's appeal— Alithsko (@alithsko) July 2, 2022
This is not the only strange thing to go viral on social media. In the recent past, a click of an abandoned vintage Burger King outlet had also taken the internet by storm. People couldn't help but share reactions to the viral news.
Click here to read more about this story.
About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.