Shilpa Shetty's mother, Sunanda Shetty, turned 76 on Friday (June 20). The actress shared glimpses of the joyous celebration on Instagram. The image featured Sunanda wearing a birthday sash and a tiara. She posed surrounded by her daughters Shilpa and Shamita, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra and their kids, Viaan and Samisha. Amongst all this, our eyes automatically veered towards the delicious-looking birthday cake. The chocolate-flavoured cake came generously topped with fresh, sliced strawberries. The dessert also featured several whole strawberries placed around its base on the cake stand.

Shilpa Shetty is a foodie by choice. Back in April, the actress shared a glimpse of her Sunday Binge session on Instagram. She shared a delightful video that kicked off with her dramatically eyeing a spread of desserts. With a playful gasp, she exclaimed, "Chef, what are you doing, chef? What?" To which the chef casually replied, "Something different." Shilpa, embracing the indulgence, chimed in with, "Happy binge, guys," and made a goofy face.

The spread included a platter of pastries, ice creams, doughnuts and fruity delights. Shilpa dove in with gusto, and her facial expressions perfectly captured the joy of cheat-day indulgence. A standout moment? She cracked into a chocolate lava dessert with the excitement of a kid in a candy store. "I'm feeling cracked," she joked, guiding viewers: "Look guys, this is how you're supposed to do it," followed by an amazed, "Arehh bapre. Oh, look at that," as molten chocolate oozed out.

In the caption, she wrote: "Calories don't count on Sundays," crowning herself the "Cheat Day Queen," and who are we to disagree?

Shilpa Shetty's food trails are something we love to keep an eye on.