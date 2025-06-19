The earliest memory I have with my grandmother was when I was little, she used to make all sorts of homemade concoctions, saying that these would give me thick, black and waist-length hair. But I'm sure it isn't just me, but many others like me. The thing is, beauty secrets don't come in fancy bottles, but from the kitchen. And two of my grandmother's favourites? Amla and curry leaves. These humble ingredients were treated like gold when it came to hair care. Today, our bathroom shelves are overflowing with products but the actual remedies are sitting quietly in our kitchens. So, let's find out how amla and curry leaves can benefit your hair, and how you can include them in your daily diet.





How Are Amla And Curry Leaves Helpful For Your Hair

Amla and curry leaves are packed with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals that support your scalp health. These nutrients help boost blood circulation and strengthen your hair from root to tip. Let's learn how these ingredients help your hair's health.

Amla Benefits For Hair

1. Packed With Vitamin C

Amla has more vitamin C than most citrus fruits, and that makes it excellent for building collagen. For the unversed, collagen is a protein that maintains your hair's strength and elasticity.

2. Boost Blood Flow

Thanks to its iron-rich profile, Amla helps increase blood circulation around your hair follicles. More oxygen and nutrients reaching your scalp means healthier roots and faster hair growth.

3. Reduces Premature Greying

Amla is known to support melanin production, which gives you its natural pigment. Regular intake can help delay the early greying of hair and keep it naturally dark and vibrant.

4. Soothes Your Scalp

This fruit has anti-inflammatory and cooling properties that make it great for dealing with itchiness, dandruff, and general scalp irritation.

5. Strengthens Hair From Within

Rich in flavonoids and antioxidants that protect your hair cells from everyday damage. With a regular consumption of amla, you can get stronger and shinier hair.

Benefits Of Curry Leaves For Hair

1. Reduces Hair Thinning

Curry leaves are packed with beta-carotene and amino acids, both of which are important to prevent hair loss and improve overall hair thickness.

2. Packed With Protein

Your hair is made of keratin, which is a type of protein. Curry leaves support keratin production by supplying your body with essential proteins and enzymes that boost hair health.

3. Stop Premature Greying

Traditionally, curry leaves are used to restore melanin in hair. So, including these in your diet will help slow down premature greying and give you thick, luscious locks.

4. Gives You A Balanced Scalp

The antioxidants and antifungal compounds in curry leaves help flush out toxins and prevent buildup, which in turn keeps your scalp fresh.

5. Adds Shine

Thanks to vitamins A, B, C, and E in the curry leaves, eating them can improve the texture of your hair over time. With regular intake, it'll give you smooth and silky hair in no time.

How To Add Amla And Curry Leaves To Your Diet

Now that you know how beneficial this combination is for your skin, let's find ways to include these in your diet.

1. Make A Tangy Chutney

An easy way to add amla and curry leaves to your diet is by making a quick chutney using fresh curry leaves, grated amla, coconut, green chilli, and some lemon. It tastes amazing with dosas, idlis, or even roti. It makes for a delicious side dish perfect for everyday meals.

2. Add Them To Your Tadka

Add some curry leaves into your tempering and add chopped or grated amlas to your dals, sabzis, or sambar. It's an effortless way to add the benefits without changing your regular meals.

3. Brew A Herbal Tea

Boil sliced amla and curry leaves in water with a dash of haldi and ginger. Sip on this herbal drink in the morning and before bed. It is soothing, detoxifying, and great for your hair and digestion.

4. Blend Into Your Smoothie

Add a small piece of amla and a few curry leaves into your morning smoothie with banana, spinach, and flaxseeds. You won't even taste the difference and it'll give you long and strong hair.

5. Make A Rice Mix

Make a simple and delicious curry leaf rice with mustard seed tadka, chopped curry leaves, and amla pickle or powder in it. Pair it with your regular meals and say hello to long and strong tresses.





So, include amla and curry leaves in your diet and you'll see long and thick hair in no time!