Corn and ice cream — both are flavourful and delicious when consumed separately. But what if they are served as one? Need not be surprised, as in the world of bizarre culinary combos, nothing is impossible. Recently, a digital creator, @coffeegomi, treated foodies to a similar preparation: Grilled corn ice cream. Found at the ice cream parlour Jeomjeom in Jeju Island, South Korea, this one-of-a-kind dessert is sweet, nutty and creamy, all in one. It is priced at 7,500 won (approximately Rs 470).





Also Read:Watch: World's Largest Cheese Fondue Makes It To The Guinness Book Of World Records





This Jeju Island speciality is prepared by torch-roasting one half of a corn cob. Next, it is topped with rich and luscious swirly vanilla ice cream. And voila! Your grilled corn ice cream is ready. Dig into the creamy ice cream with a spoon at first and take a scrumptious bite of the kernels after. As per the creator, this unique dessert is perfect for those who love Chodang corn, a type of Korean sweet corn known for its exceptional sweetness and crunchy texture. “You get the sweet aroma, the nutty corn flavour, and the luxurious richness of the cream—all combined in one treat,” shared the creator in the caption.

Watch the full video below:

Foodies queued up in the comments section, unable to resist.





“I love Chodang corn, and it definitely looks delicious,” gushed one user.





“Can't believe it is a corn and a cream combo,” exclaimed another.





“This is the first place that comes to mind when you make corn ice cream,” shared an individual.





“The visual of the super sweet corn is insane,” wrote one person, presumably drooling at the thought of relishing this deliciously sweet and savoury dessert.





“This is crazy,” read a remark.





Here's what this user had to say: “Next time I go to Jeju, I will carry this around (with me),”





“Ice cream on top of corn? What a unique combination!! I really want to try it,” confessed a sweet tooth.





Also Read: Chef Sarah Todd Brings Hyderabad's Qubani Ka Meetha To MasterChef Australia





So, would you also like to treat your tastebuds to this griller corn ice cream?