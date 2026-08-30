He once earned just Rs 10 a day working on a coffee plantation after dropping out of school. Today, Musthafa is the CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food, a company that makes products such as idli-dosa batter, parotas, paneer, curd, chutneys and ready-to-cook food. The company made Rs 681.38 crore in revenue in FY25.





Reportedly, Musthafa grew up in Chennalode near Kalpetta in Wayanad. His father had studied till Class 4 and worked as a plantation labourer. His mother had never gone to school. After failing Class 6, Musthafa stopped going to school. He started working with his father on a coffee plantation, where he used to earn Rs 10 a day.

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Then, a teacher was looking for children who had dropped out of school. He found Musthafa working on the plantation. The teacher spoke to his parents and understood that the family could not afford his education. He offered to pay for Musthafa's books himself.





After returning to school, he worked hard and topped his class. He later topped Class 10 as well. He went on to study computer science engineering at NIT Calicut. Later, he completed an MBA from IIM Bangalore.





After completing his studies, Musthafa worked as a software engineer. He also took up jobs abroad. But in 2005, he decided to return to Bengaluru and start a business. He joined hands with four of his cousins, and together they started iD Fresh Food with around Rs 50,000.





The company began from a tiny 50-square-foot kitchen. Its first product was fresh idli and dosa batter. Then it expanded its product range, and now it sells parothas, paneer, curd, chutneys, sambar, ready mixes and filter coffee. Its products are sold across India and in several countries, including the UAE, UK, US, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Ireland and Singapore.





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The company recorded revenue of Rs 681.38 crore in FY25. This was 22% higher than the Rs 557.85 crore it reported a year earlier, according to Business Today. The company now employs around 1,500 people, including workers from rural areas.





Musthafa has also received several awards, including the IIM Bangalore Distinguished Alumni Award, Entrepreneur India Award and India Today Make in India Award, according to the Wadhwani Foundation.





Musthafa is also involved in social work. He is part of the Indian Philanthropy Initiative and works with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) for the welfare of families of Army martyrs. He has also been part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Champions of Change' initiative, which focuses on efforts to build a better India.