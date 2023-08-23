When travelling, we often make it a point to dine at a few of the legendary restaurants at a destination. In this way, we get to discover local delights and experience their charm for ourselves. Some of them may even become places we enjoy visiting again and again. Delhi, being a true haven for foodies, has many such famous establishments. And we recently found out which one is Masaba Gupta's favourite. The actress and fashion designer took to her Instagram stories to update her followers that she was in the capital city. What caught our eyes was the screenshot, showing two delicious desserts listed on what seems to be a food delivery app. Any guesses where they were from?

The two sweet treats were "Nutty Buddy" and "Hot Chocolate Fudge (No Added Sugar" from Nirula's, one of Delhi's most popular food chains. It seems that, for Masaba, having something from Nirula's is a must when in Delhi. She wrote on top of the image, "Hi Delhi, it's been a while. Why is Nirula's a default setting when I land here?" Take a look at the image below.

Masaba Gupta's Delhi trip has thus begun with some chocolatey indulgences. But she is also known to enjoy wholesome homemade food. A few days back, she shared a glimpse of her "Easy Healthy Sunday Dinner." It included some broccoli brown rice, potato stir-fry, baked veggies and lemon fish. Doesn't her meal sound delicious and satisfying? Click here to know more.

Masaba Gupta not only relishes traditional delicacies but also likes to experiment with food. She once gave her regular moong dal cheela a unique and healthy upgrade. Wondering what she did? She topped it with egg and guacamole! Read the full story here.

