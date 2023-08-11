Masaba Gupta loves food and her Instagram family is well-versed with her foodie side. Masaba's gastronomical adventures are what makes us often keep an eye on her social media accounts. Be it her drool-worthy cheat meals, healthy choices or cooking diaries, she doesn't shy away from sharing glimpses of them with the world. It appears that Masaba was craving a traditional snack on Friday morning. And what better to gorge on than some “fried gorgeousness” during the monsoon season? Wondering what she relished? The star fashion designer turned actress posted a yummy-looking picture of crispy sabudana vada with green chutney and ketchup on the side. She also pleaded her Maharashtrian friends to send her a few other delicacies. Below the plate, Masaba added the text, “This fried gorgeousness every monsoon morning! Also Maharashtrian friends please send thalipeeth and thecha and kothimbir vadi, and help a girl out.”

If Masaba Gupta's latest Instagram story has put you in the mood for these snacks, you don't have to ask your Maharashtrian friends for them. You can simply prepare them at home. Here are a few easy-peasy recipes to get started with:

1. Sabudana Vada

Sabudana vada is a crispy treat you can never go wrong with. It is prepared by merging sabudana with mashed potato, peanuts and spices. The vadas are deep fried until they are golden brown. Full recipe here.

2. Cucumber Thalipeeth

In just 30 minutes you can enjoy one of the most delicious and nutritious flatbread delicacies from Maharashtra. The recipe is loaded with the goodness of cucumber and whole grains as well as the aromas of several spices. Take a look at the recipe here.

3. Sabudana Thalipeeth

Sabudana Thalipeeth is a different way of savouring sabudana - whether you are fasting or no. This dish is healthier than the vadas and is also simple to make. Check out the recipe here.

4. Thecha Pav

For all the spicy food lovers out there, we have just the right dish for you. Presenting Thecha Pav. This Kolhapuri delicacu brings you fiery hot flavours that will not let you down. What are you waiting for? Your recipe is here.

5. Kothimbir Vadi

This much-loved Maharashtrian snack is nothing short of impressive. Kothimbir vadi is prepared using fresh coriander leaves, besan, rice flour and a mix of flavourful spices. Click here for the complete recipe.

Which Maharashtrian treat is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

