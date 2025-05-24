Quick breakfast fixes have become the go-to solution for busy mornings – think cornflakes, muesli, or a quick bread-and-butter snack. And in all of this, toasters have become our trusty sidekicks. But let us admit it: who has not forgotten a slice or two in the toaster? A hilarious video making rounds on the internet shows just that – but with a comedic twist.





In the viral clip, a Las Vegas-based digital content creator, named Josh, perfectly captures a common kitchen mishap and turns it into comedy gold. Giving a nod to Eminem's iconic lyrics from the song Love The Way You Lie, Josh stages a mini bread drama that has the internet laughing out loud.





Set in his kitchen, the video shows Josh placing slices of bread into a toaster. But when one slice gets overdone, it shoots out completely charred and lands near another upright slice waiting at a distance. With a sad, doodled face and a dramatic fall onto the shelf, the burnt toast steals the show.

As Eminem's lyrics play – “Just gonna stand there and watch me burn? Well, that's alright because I like the way it hurts” – it truly feels like the charred slice is having a heartfelt conversation with the tall, untouched one. The viral video has garnered over 18 million views.

The spot-on timing, combined with the clever tribute to Eminem's hit, has viewers both relating and cracking up.





A user wrote, "Probably best video I've seen in years."





One person, who seemingly faced a similar situation earlier, revealed, “I just know the smell lingered for an hour.”





Another noted, “The bread has a :( face.”





Also Read: Hyper-Realistic Sabrina Carpenter Cake Goes Viral, Internet Is Unsure If It's Funny Or Scary





“The amount of skill to time that perfectly is crazy,” read a comment.





Someone said, “This is a masterpiece.” Another echoed, "Absolute cinema."





Additionally, the video garnered a lovely reaction from Jimmy John's, an American multinational sandwich chain. The official Instagram handle of the company commented, “This is art.”