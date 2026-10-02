A woman's recent experience with Zomato has garnered attention after she shared how the food delivery platform informed her that her order would be delivered by a disabled person. Soon after ordering, Zomato called her, and a bot explained that the assigned delivery partner had a disability and asked if she'd be comfortable assisting them.





The woman was given two choices: “Will I be able to support them while taking the delivery or will I not be able to?” She chose to accept the delivery and added that if she cannot, “they will transfer my order to some other non disabled partner and my order will be delivered.”





On Instagram, she added, “This is so thoughtful and inclusive, both from the customer's end and the delivery partner's end. Meaning, you're not just delivering food; you're ensuring that people with disabilities get employment and receive proper support and assistance. On the other hand, you're also taking care of the customer's demands and comfort, if they're flexible about all of this.”

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She explained that not every customer can help a delivery partner at the time of delivery. Some people can be busy, in a hurry or may have children at home. Zomato's system gives customers the choice to accept the delivery or give to another delivery partner. The experience impressed her, so she decided to share it online and appreciate Zomato for the step.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Wonderful initiative. I know this feeling as someone living with a disability.”





Another shared, “This happened with me yesterday, and I truly appreciate Zomato for giving opportunities to disabled people. Everyone deserves the right to be independent, and Zomato is proving it beautifully. You're not just giving them jobs, you're giving them confidence and dignity. Proud of you, Zomato.”





“They also prioritise hospital orders. That's the reason I never think about any other app when ordering food,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “Whether they are disabled or not, we should pick it up from the road or the apartment's lobby. Or when we go to a restaurant, just put all the dishes in one place or stack it up. It's basic courtesy. We should do this.”





Another mentioned, “How nice this is, so, so incredible. If I get the chance, I'll also go with option 1.”





One more added, “The same happened a few days ago when I received this call stating the same thing and the delivery person was so grounded he thanked me, and I thanked him and praised him for his work.”





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What would you do if Zomato gave you the same option?