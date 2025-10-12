Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, is known for its serene lakes, lush meadows, woodlands, and attractions like the Central Park Zoo and Bethesda Terrace. But if you're a foodie on the lookout for Indian flavours, you might just come across the aroma of freshly made vada pavs right in the heart of the park. Shaunak and Shivani, an Indian couple living in NYC, came up with the idea for a unique 'Vada Pav Project'.





Having grown up in Maharashtra, the duo missed their favourite street snack - the iconic vada pav. This beloved dish features a spiced fried potato ball tucked inside a soft bun with tangy and spicy chutneys, making it a perfect on-the-go bite. "While the city has great options for dosas, phuchkas, and kathi rolls, there is still no vada pav hit," shares Shivani.





Talking about how it all began, the couple said, "We made trips to Patel Brothers, experimented with our recipe, prepared the chutneys, and started hosting vada pav picnics in Central Park."





Their project has received a warm response from both Indians and locals. "We've already served over a hundred of these and are so grateful for all the love and feedback. We hope to continue hosting monthly events," they added.











The initiative has also gained attention online, with users praising the effort.





One wrote, "Awesome! We need one in Chicago!!" Another commented, "OMG, this has been on my mind forever! So glad to see this come true!"





A vada pav lover shared, "NYC definitely needs vada pav. Despite a million bakeries here, no bread in the world can match Mumbai pav." Another added, "Please do a drop on weekdays so corporate folks can grab it." One foodie summed it up: "NYC needs fresh vada pav, dabeli, bhelpuri, and chaat on every corner!"