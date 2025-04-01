San Francisco saw the largest cake potluck ever on March 29 with the Cake Picnic, organised on the lawn of the Legion of Honor art museum. Elisa Sunga started the 'Cake Picnic' concept last year, and it quickly gained popularity. This year, the event was attended by more than 1,000 people and featured a dreamy buffet of about 1,387 cakes, according to the New York Times. To attend this picnic, you had to buy a USD 15 ticket and bring one whole cake.





Pastry chefs and home bakers brought their unique creations, while many people also attended with store-bought cakes.





During the first hour of the picnic, everyone was arranging their cakes on the tables, draped with white tablecloths. There were delicious-looking cakes in different colours, sizes, flavours and decorations. After everything was arranged, people captured pictures of the wonderfully sweet sight of so many cakes in a single picnic.







Next, they began feasting. To manage the large crowd, people were given a huge cake box each to collect different slices. In the first round of tasting, each group was given 6 minutes to get as many cake slices as they wanted, as explained in a viral reel of the picnic. Once everyone had their turn, the tables were opened for more rounds until only crumbs were left.





Also Read:This Edible Art Piece Redefines Interactive Galleries





The Cake Picnic started with Sunga's love for cake. "It started primarily because I wanted to eat a lot of cake," Sunga said, quoted in The New York Times. She posted the gathering on the invitation app Partiful, and it took off. Hundreds of people responded.





The picnic venue - Legion of Honor museum - dedicated this festival to late American painter Wayne Thiebaud, who is famous for his decadent paintings of cakes and confections. According to the museum's website, the Cake Picnic aimed to turn his dessert artworks into a "living tribute."