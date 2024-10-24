Fusion food is having a major moment, with chefs and foodies constantly pushing the boundaries by mixing up flavours and ingredients to create new takes on classic dishes. One such experiment that's gone viral recently gives a wild twist to India's all-time favourite street snack: pani puri (also known as golgappas or puchkas, depending on where you are). Normally, this crunchy snack is filled with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, onions and spices, and served with tangy tamarind or mint-flavoured water. But in this viral clip, the humble pani puri has been topped with something completely unexpected - ants from Chhattisgarh! Yep, you read that right.





The dish, which also includes Thai heirloom tomatoes, fermented beans, and coconut water, is the brainchild of three renowned chefs: Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn and Dej Kewkacha from Thailand, along with India's Varun Totlani. This bold culinary experiment can be found at Masque, a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai that's all about ingredient-driven cuisine.





"Thai curry meets Pani Puri. Such a fun time reconnecting with Chef Thitid 'Ton' Tassanakajohn and Chef Dej Kewkacha in Bangkok for Masque Restaurant's collaboration at Le Du Restaurant," wrote Varun Totlani in the video's caption. "We brought the best of both worlds to this Pani Puri. The puri is from India, the stuffing is Thai heirloom tomatoes and fermented beans, and the pani is coconut milk with lots of aromatics. Ants topped with tangy fire ants from Chhattisgarh. Perfect crossover between India and Thailand."

The video has already racked up 73.4K views, with many people loving the India-Thailand fusion.





One person commented, "The best."





Another chimed in, "Umm, that's Ant-eresting!"





One excited fan added, "Dining tonight - can't wait."





Of course, not everyone's on board with the idea.





One user said, "No, thank you."





Another wrote, "Why, why, why!!! Just because you can doesn't mean you should!"





A third person added, "Pani puri is an emotion for Indians; don't ruin it. TQ!"





What do you think about this fusion? Share your thoughts in the comments!