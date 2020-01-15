This New York Bar Is Still Pouring 100 Years After Prohibition

McSorley's Old Ale House in New York City is carrying its rich pouring history since 1854. This Irish-American bar marked 100 years of 'Prohibition' recently. As per a report in Associated Press, Bill McSorley, the founder's son, invited all the regular customers to celebrate the eve of 100th anniversary of 'Prohibition' with a wet steak party. McSorley, opened in 1854, remained opened and served guests even during the period of 'Prohibition'. Prohibition in the United States was a nationwide constitutional ban on the production, importation, transportation, and sale of alcoholic beverages from 1920 to 1933. During the 19th century, it was said that alcoholism, family violence and saloon-based political corruption prompted prohibitionists, led by pietistic protestants, to end the alcoholic beverage trade to supposedly cure the society. One result was that many communities in the late 19th and early 20th centuries introduced alcohol prohibition, with the subsequent enforcement in law becoming a hotly debated issue.





One of the oldest bars in New York City, McSorley's Old Ale House witnessed the phase of Prohibition and featured that on its walls with paintings and photographs of that time. As per the report, famous artists like John Sloan did a whole series on McSorley throughout the prohibition period.

With such a rich history of its own, McSorley still serves comfort and its signature ale to the visitors. As per the bar owner, "We serve comfort as much as we serve history. I have generations of the same family drinking here. I am happy to report that in all these years everything is still the same as it was on the eve of prohibition and it was in 1854 when we opened."







