An egg has suddenly grabbed the Internet's attention. You might wonder why and even chuckle to yourself thinking it must be a joke. What if we told you that the egg in discussion is not oval but perfectly round? Yes, you read that correctly. Dubbed to be a “one-in-a-billion” case, the round egg was recently sold at an auction for nearly 500 USD (approx Rs. 43000). This rare piece was discovered by egg handler Alison Greene at Fenton Farm on the Somerset and Devon border in England last year.





Soon after identifying the anomaly, Alison Greene took the egg to auction. It was sold for $500 earlier this week at Bearnes Hampton Littlewood Auctioneers in Exeter, reported BBC. The auction targeted to make a meaningful impact with proceeds going to the Devon Rape Crisis — a charity offering support to sexual violence and abuse survivors.





Speaking about the bidding, Alison Greene, in a conversation with BBC, said, “It felt like watching one of my children in a sports race when everyone was bidding. It was just brilliant. There were people in the room bidding as well and to everyone that did bid, I am just very, very grateful."

Also Read: Man Sets Record By Growing World's Heaviest Bell Pepper Weighing Almost 1 Kilo





Alison Greene got the idea of selling the unique egg after she witnessed a similar egg being sold in Berkshire in December last year, reported People. She got the green light from her boss and decided to sell it for charity. For preservation, Alison covered the egg in lard and encased it in salt.





According to the New York Post, Alison Greene admitted that she did not have high hopes for the egg to fetch a high price at auction. She had already planned to purchase it herself if the bidding remained low.





Working for three years for the Fenton Farm, Alison Greene encountered over 42 million eggs. But it was the round-shaped egg that caught her interest. “It was really surprising because they roll in a specific way and this one just didn't — it just stood out. It's now something that nobody else has,” she told The Guardian in January.





What are your thoughts on this?