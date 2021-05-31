Social media is one interesting space for all. It is a storehouse of contents that tug at your heartstrings. Besides viral videos and interesting reads, we also come across various posts and stories that instantly take us back to those good old days of childhood. From the picture of a humble jar of candies to those heartfelt notes - we just love surfing the internet for doses of nostalgia. We recently came across a similar Twitter post that reminded us of those amazing birthday parties from childhood.





Let's admit - birthday parties were really special during those days. As children, we used to eagerly wait for 'that one day' when friends and families came together and showered us with love, blessings and gifts. Balloons, decorations and cakes played a major role in the whole celebration. But that's not all. Yummy snacks also had an important role to play. Remember those quintessential snacks platter that included a piece of the birthday cake, samosa and some other sweet and savoury items? The 90s kids can surely relate to it!





A Twitter handle, named @ipurpleBTSis7, recently shared one such picture that features a piece of black forest cake, some plain aloo chips, a samosa and a chocolate by the side. "Flashbacks?" the tweet read. Much relatable? Check out the tweet:





Like us, several Twitter users too got nostalgic seeing the 'typical' desi platter that was served at the parties at every Indian household. The tweet garnered 15.5k likes, 1412 reweets and hundreds of comments.





"Mereko eclairs milte the (I used to get eclairs)," one user wrote. Another comment read, "...typical desi birthday party."





A third user wrote, "Friend ki birthday party ka nashta (snacks at friend's birthday party)."





Did this picture remind you of your childhood too? Let us know in the comments below.