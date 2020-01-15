This Self-Heating Smart Lunchbox May Help You Ditch Office Queues For Microwave Forever 

Highlights Heatbox is a rechargeable lunch box

The smart lunchbox can warm your food in 8 minutes

The self-heating lunchbox uses steam to heat food

After a tiresome first-half, all you expect is to dig into some good food, without anyone to interrupt. And yet, each time you break for lunch, you are met with a sea of people, standing in a queue next to microwave to warm their food. What if we tell you, you can finally end the wait, and tuck into hot food any time of the day you want! If you despise waiting in queue to warm your food for lunch, you can try the Heatbox, a self-heating lunch box by a Dutch start-up that warms food by itself. The smart lunch box can heat your food within eight minutes and all you need to do is press the activate button on top. The lunch box can also be activated using a smartphone app. Yes, you heard us. You can heat your lunchbox with the help of an app. We are always up for innovation that makes eating easier.





You need to charge the Heatbox only once a day, you can heat it for three times in a single charge. The device uses steam to heat the food so that the nutrients are not lost in the process. Due to steaming, the food also retains its freshness. It is light-weight, easy to carry around and also helps reduce plastic waste. Add 20 ml of water in the morning before you leave home, and you can heat just about any food in this smart lunch-box throughout the day.



