Spain is a haven for foodies. Be it the country's signature rice dish, paella, or its famous Ibérico ham, Spain offers a blend of rich Mediterranean cuisine, hearty meat dishes, and tasty tortillas. There is another attraction that few people know about. Spain also hosts the only restaurant in the world where the food is cooked on top of an active volcanic vent. The El Diablo restaurant, located in the Canary Islands, cooks vegetables and meat using the heat of a still-active volcano, giving a new twist to the word barbeque.





A recent video shared on social media highlighted how the eatery was unique.





Watch the full video below:

El Diablo's Unique Cooking Method





The restaurant is located on a summit in the middle of Timanfaya National Park on Lanzarote Island. The island itself features over 300 volcanoes, with the only active one in the national park. The Timanfaya volcano has not erupted since 1824, as per the BBC. El Diablo uses an iron grill over a basalt pit as a natural stove. The grill sits above a five-metre well, where the earth's natural temperature reaches around 250 degrees.





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El Diablo was conceived by César Manrique. The eatery features large circular walls that give a panoramic view of the national park's volcanic cones, craters and black lava fields. Inside the restaurant, the counters are inspired by the socos of La Geria, a traditional way of protecting vines from the wind on the island.





Food At El Diablo





On offer at the restaurant are traditional Canarian dishes such as grilled chorizo with fried peppers, grilled wreckfish fillets with salad and wrinkled potatoes, and Canarian wrinkled potatoes with mojo sauces. The dishes are served alongside seasonal vegetables and a choice of potatoes or roasted sweet potato.





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The dessert menu also features items like chilled volcanic pumpkin dessert cream with lemon sorbet and traditional bienmesabe, a honey and egg-based sweet, with gofio ice cream. The restaurant does not take any reservations. Visitors will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability.