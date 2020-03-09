This Street-Style Dahi Pakodi Makes For A Refreshing Evening Snack (Recipe Inside)

Dahi Pakodi makes for a delicious evening snack.

Highlights Dahi Pakodi makes for a delicious street style evening snack

Made with Moong Dal paste, it has delicious curd on top

It can easily be made at home with this simple recipe

Breakfast is said to be the most important meal of the day that contains the fuel to power up your mornings. As the day progresses, the body uses up most of the energy taken in the morning and thus evenings tend to be less energy-filled. The only thing that is stopping the evenings from being equally power-packed is just a single evening snack. And what better to snack on than a delicious street-style Dahi Pakodi made at home from scratch?





If you thought Dahi Pakodi could only be had on the streets, you couldn't be farther from the truth. Moong Dal Pakodi can be made easily at home, with just a few simple steps. These pakodis are made with finely ground Moong Dal and a number of spices. These pakodis are then deep fried in oil to make them crispy and golden-brown. But since they are about to be dipped in Dahi for the dish, the pakodis must be soft in texture for which one option is to dunk them in water for 2-3 minutes. Another option is to keep them crispy as they are.





Once the soft and fluffy dahi pakodis are ready, fresh cold dahi is poured over them. The dish is garnished with coriander and a few spices and it is ready to be served! The Moong Dal Pakodi is a popular street snack in itself, often served with green mint chutney and grated radish. The pakodis doused in Dahi served with delicious spices make for the perfect pick-me-up on a bad day. Here's a secret kitchen tip: saunth can also be added to the Dahi Pakodi recipe to give it an additional layer of deliciousness!

