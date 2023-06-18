This is a practice of paying full attention to your food. Mindful eating originates in the larger philosophy of centuries-old practice in various civilizations and religions. It involves focusing on the present moment using all the five senses of smell, touch, sight, taste, and sound so that the thoughts, emotions and physical sensations are pinpointed to the food before you. The experience is to increase your gratitude for food, helping you enjoy your food more. Mindful eating, when practiced, helps you make choices that improve your health. Mindful eating helps you decode why you are making the food choices and how they will benefit your overall well-being, which in turn helps you enjoy healthier food without being judgemental of yourself. It is an approach that empowers you to make food choices rather than feeling deprived when restrictions are imposed.

The Idea Of Mindfullness

Mindful eating encourages you to think and feel your food. It helps you make a conscious decision about food so you can choose what to eat, know why you choose the food, and also realize how much is needed.





Seven practices of mindful eating outlined in the book SAVOR: Mindful Eating, Mindful Life by Hanh TN, Cheung L, sums up mindful eating well.

1. Honour the food: acknowledge the food grower and who prepared the food





2. Engage all senses: and how you feel while eating the food





3. Serve in modest portions: fill your 9-inch plate once





4. Savour small bites and chew well, the flavours are more pronounced





5. Eat slowly, you will notice when you are satisfied vs when you are full





6. Do not skip meals, voracious hunger can make you take unhealthy quick food choices. Eat at the same time daily





7. Eat a plant-based diet, it is good for your health and the planet.





Mindfulness: What The Research Says

Research into the health benefits of mindful eating has shown that mindful eating actually helps imbibe and sustain healthy eating habits.





Interventional studies point to an improvement in binge eating and emotional eating. Mindful eating trains people to differentiate between emotional and real hunger, as one of its tenets is developing a non-judgmental attitude, it helps deal with the shame and guilt associated with these disorders while helping cope with mental stress.





A literature review of 68 interventional and observational studies published by the Cambridge Press, showed a positive correlation between mindful eating and the prevention of weight gain. With improvement in eating behavior, like eating slowly, the participants were satiated earlier, they were able to recognize when they were full and hence develop good control over their food.





In another randomized control trial that followed 194 obese people, it was observed that the group that practiced mindfulness, including meditation, yoga, affirmations and stress reduction had lower blood sugar levels and were more often choosing fruits over sugars as compared to the control group who followed the same diet and exercise program without mindfulness.

Why Does Mindful Eating Work? | How Effective Mindful Eating Really Is

Mindful eating helps improve health as it promotes healthy habits and takes away the stress of being on a "diet". It works because:





1. Promotes better enjoyment of food so you are happy with a smaller portion





2. Improves digestion: because you chew well and eat slowly so the oral enzymes work better





3. Eating patterns improve as we learn how to understand when we are full





4. Weight loss can be more satisfying with mindful eating. You know the calorie-dense foods but if you eat the right amount at the right time it may not affect your target and it's liberating as compared to deleting your favourite food.





5. Makes food a friend, rather than a carb, fat, or protein, you explore and eat healthier food that works for you personally.





To get started, get help from an expert. Mindful eating is a combination of behaviour change, exercise, and meditation. You will learn to be positive and make healthier choices. Initially, it would be helpful to plan the day's menu including your favourite indulgences in small amounts or occasionally. We practitioners know that if you follow a healthy lifestyle 80-85% of the time your body stays on track, so use the 10% without being judgmental. Learn to make time for a scrumptious breakfast. Start carrying nuts and fruits to munch on if hunger strikes. Keep dinner light and finish your last meal early.





Unmindful eating is what we do when we eat while watching TV, phone, while working or when stressed. It is easy to do and detrimental to our health. Make a choice that liberates your eating experience and mindful eating helps you enjoy the pleasure of food.