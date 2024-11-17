Fusion foods and beverages never miss an opportunity to amaze us. Every day, we stumble upon recipes that combine traditional delights with the latest innovations. One such trending fusion drink is Doodh Cola. In a video making the rounds on the Internet, an influencer introduces us to the drink, which is available at the iconic Balwant Singh Dhaba in Kolkata. She says in the video, "This is Doodh, and this is Cola, and together they become Doodh Cola, the world's most bizarre drink." She then talks about the history behind it, revealing, "The combination of soda and milk was first created in Victorian England, but did you know the Cola version of it was invented by a Dhaba in India when Balwant Singh was traveling with his son to Bhagat Singh village during the hot summers?" Take a look:

She continues, "A drink typically designed for hot climates, it is one of the most famous items at their Dhaba, and people from around the country and the world come to Kolkata to try it. They claim that although many others have followed in their footsteps, the taste of Doodh Cola at this Dhaba cannot be duplicated. The owners claim that the procedure they follow to make this drink prevents it from curdling and gives it the authentic taste." A descendant of Balwant Singh was also heard saying, "Children, the youth, older people - they all like Doodh Cola. It was born here itself."

The video has garnered over one million views. Sharing her experience, one user said, "I had it once many years ago because everyone said it's a big hit, but personally, I didn't find it anything great. I'd rather have a chai or lassi at the dhaba." Another commented, "This is going to give you a skin disease. Don't ever drink this..." "Vinashkale viparithi buddhi (Opposite intelligence during the phase of destruction)," wrote one person. In the midst of this, a user mentioned, "This is extremely unhealthy. Doodh Fanta is also famous there. Anyway, this comment comes with relevant research."

A user asked, "Won't it taste the same as Coke float of McDonald's even there the ice cream melts in Coke." Defending the drink, a person said, "So basically people will go ahead and order a coke float from McD but bash this. Nice." "Why the hell is this user promoting and defending Doodh cola? It's full of sugar chemicals mixed with milk. Ew," read another comment.

