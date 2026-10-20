Durga Puja is a festival for foodies. Be it the traditional khichuri, sweets like sandesh or street snacks like kathi rolls and puchkas or golgappas, the festival is incomplete without a feast. One group has taken the love for food to another level with a golgappa-themed pandal in Dhanbad.





Known locally as gupchup, golappas absolutely dominate the pandal's decor.





Dhanbad's Golgappa-Themed Pandal

The pandal is located at the New Station Railway Colony. The display has two themes, according to reports. The outer area of the pandal reflects the region's tribal culture. The inner area has golgappas as the theme. The Shri Shri Durga Puja Committee, which manages the pandal, spent about Rs 7.5 lakh on it. Special artisans from West Bengal were hired to create the decorations.





The results are unique, to say the least. Devotees can see golgappas in every corner of the structure. The decoration includes small puchkas inside sal-leaf plates. With the sal-leaf plates, the pandal is also focusing on sustainable and biodegradable decorations.





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There are also giant jars filled with puris hung at regular intervals on the walls. A rotating tower decorated with puchkas is the highlight of the pandal.

A video of the pandal prompted several people on Instagram to jokingly say that they were ready to visit the area with spicy pani, boiled potatoes, and chutney to have puchkas at the pandal. “Aa raha hoon masala aur pani leke (I am coming with spices and water),” a user joked. “Khilane ke liye bana hain ya only dekhne ke liye (Is it made only for viewing or for eating as well)?” another asked. “Yummy pandal,” a comment read.





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Must-Try Durga Puja Dishes





Indulging in good food with friends and family is a major part of Durga Puja. Golgappas are available at several pandals across the country. Other items that devotees often line up to eat include mishti doi, a thick and caramelised yoghurt served in earthen pots, and rosogollas.





Mughlai parathas stuffed with egg, keema, and spices are another snack served at pandal stalls. Kathi rolls topped with green chillies and onions are a filling snack for devotees. The rolls are made of flaky parathas filled with egg, chicken, or mutton kebabs.