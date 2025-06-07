The food community on the Internet never fails to surprise us. From chocolate golgappe to oreo maggi, we have some out-of-the-box creations. Agree? Well, adding to the list is 'egg matar curry'. The clip begins with a giant cooking pot filled with water. Right in the middle of this, the cook places a smaller bowl of water. Then comes the layering of flavour: chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, ginger, and garlic - all tossed into the pot, not in the bowl, but around it. In that smaller bowl? She adds some green peas. Already confused? Hang in there.





In another bowl, eggs are cracked open. Chilli flakes, a pinch of salt, and a vigorous whisk later, that egg mixture is placed on top of the pea bowl, stacked like some kind of double-boiler tower. The lid goes on. The wait begins.





Eventually, the bowls are removed, and the steam-cooked eggs are taken out. At this point, they look firm and fluffy, like a delicate egg loaf. Meanwhile, the veggies that were swimming in the surrounding water are now pulled out and blended into a smooth paste. This paste is sautéed in oil with classic Indian spices until the oil separates - a proper tadka.





The egg "loaf"? Sliced into neat cubes, resembling paneer. The boiled peas and these egg cubes go back into the simmering gravy. After a few stirs and a generous handful of chopped coriander, it's done. What sits in the pot now looks like your classic matar paneer - except it's all egg.





It's the kind of recipe that makes you go: “Wait, what did I just watch?” But also, you're probably bookmarking it to try this weekend. Click here to watch the video.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@angel111890

Here's how the comments section reacted - and let's just say, it was a mix of awe, laughter, and a whole lot of curiosity.





One user called it “a science experiment that ended up tasting good,” while another joked, “MasterChef-level jugaad. This is not cooking, it's engineering.”





Someone else chimed in, “Eggs pretending to be paneer… now I've seen it all,” and another wrote, “Low-key genius. High-key confusing.”





There were those who genuinely wanted to try it - “Tried this with some tweaks, and surprisingly, my family loved it!”





One viewer summed it up perfectly: “This recipe has no business looking this delicious.” And of course, there was that one enthusiastic fan who said, “Somebody give this woman a medal. Or a restaurant.”





So, after all that steam-cooked fusion and eggy innovation - be honest, will you give it a try?