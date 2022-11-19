Hina Khan is a true-blue foodie. The actress never misses a chance to dig into a tasty platter. When it's a weekend, the indulgences are unapologetic. After all, what's the best way to kick start the weekend other than relishing good food? Hina stepped out to enjoy “quick bites” of sushi. Trust us, the dish looks every bit yummy. The white platter featured a drizzle of soya sauce at the base, and bites of sushi were placed on top of it with some toppings. “Finding joy in little things. Let's have a quick bite now. Happy weekend peeps,” she captioned the image. Take a look:

In previous uploads, Hina Khan was seen sipping on a refreshing cooler. Sharing a boomerang with her drink, Hina penned a motivational caption. “Stepped out for a quick bite. No matter how hard life gets… how hard it tries to knock you down… remember it can't keep you down forever. Fight the difficult times, find small joys because you can survive anything. So, enjoy every bit of it. Cheers,” she wrote.

Now, just like Hina Khan, if you want to enjoy your weekend with "quick bites" of sushi, we have handpicked some yummy recipes for you. Give it a look:

1. Asparagus & Gari Tempura

These asparagus sushi rolls, served with wasabi and soya sauce are simply delectable. Click here for the recipe.

2. Avocado And Mango Uramaki

If you love avocado, you will definitely love this avocado and mango uramaki. It is a unique and delicious recipe that will leave you craving for more. Click here for the recipe.

3. Prawns Tempura Roll

Raw shrimp dipped into tempura batter and deep-fried in hot oil, and then rolled with sushi rice is absolute yum. Find the recipe here.

4. California Sushi Rolls

Want to enjoy exotic sushi dishes in the comfort of your home? We have got it covered. This recipe will guide you to cook sushi with crab meat, avocados, noki and rice at home. Click here for the recipe.

5. Sushi Platter

A wholesome platter of sushi? Hell yes! Count us in. Here's presenting a guilt-free indulgence that is pleasing to the eyes as well as to the taste palette. Click here for the recipe.

Hina Khan, thank you for making this weekend all about sushi.