TikTok User's Miniature Gulab Jamun Video Is Too Adorable (And Viral!) To Ignore

Mini Kitchen India is an account on TikTok which cooks up a storm with Indian recipes in their 'miniature' kitchen.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: May 14, 2020 16:14 IST

Miniature cooking is the latest food trend to go viral on TikTok.

There is a certain satisfaction that comes to mind when we watch food and recipe videos. If you are similarly obsessed with watching recipe videos on the internet, if the inner foodie in you craves food content more than anything else - then this is the perfect TikTok handle is for you! Mini Kitchen India is an account which cooks up a storm in their 'miniature' kitchen. Confused? Take a look at their super cute and viral video of making Gulab Jamun.

@minikitchenindia

Full Video Gulab Jamun ##foryyou##foryou##foyoupage##miniaturefood##snake##tiktokfoodie##goviral

♬ ILLEGAL WEAPON 2.0 - 2 - JASMINE SANDLAS,GARRY SANDHU

The Gulab Jamun recipe was cooked exactly in the same way that a regular one would be, except that everything was made tinier than even our palm. Miniature vessels were teamed with meagre quantities of ingredients, with surprisingly delicious-looking results. The video went viral on TikTok with over 3 million views on the video-sharing app. The intricate detailing of the video was truly appreciable. This is not the only recipe on the account which has registered millions of views. Take a look at some other viral videos of miniature cooking of recipes such as pizza in a pan or even some microscopic Pani Puri!

@minikitchenindia

Ready Pizza ##trynottodance##tiktokfoodie##minipizza##pizzalover##welovepizza##pizza##fyp##foryou##foryoupage##food

♬ Tu Bhi Royega - Jyotica Tangri

@minikitchenindia

Paani Puri part 3 ##cookathome##tiktokfoodie##foryou##foryoupage##fyp##foodlover##fyp##foodlover##chef##minichef##tiktokchef##paanipuri##food

♬ siraj__shaa_04_dc - siraj__shaa_04_dc

Miniature Cooking, thus, is taking TikTok by storm these days. This is testified by the fact that the hashtag 'Miniature Food' has over 220 million views and counting on the video-sharing app. The videos are a delight to watch, and a break from regular human-sized cooking videos on social media.

What do you think about miniature cooking videos? Tell us in the comments below!

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

