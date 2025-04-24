Munnar, the misty and hilly town of Kerala, has embraced a modern twist on dairy consumption. Recently, a travel vlogger, '@hugh.abroad', shared a video on Instagram highlighting a unique feature in the destination: a milk ATM. The clip shows the traveller walking towards the vending machine and inquiring about the details of the service. He greets the vendor politely and finds out that the price of 1 litre of milk is just Rs 52. How cool and convenient is that? The vlogger then observes a customer purchasing the milk.





After the amount is inserted into the coin slot, the vendor presses a button. Soon, milk starts pouring into a steel jar. PS: You need to bring your own bottle or container. After the milk is filled to the brim, the vendor empties it into the customer's bottle through a funnel. The vendor reveals that fresh milk is poured into the machine every day. His working hours are from 8 am to 7 pm. Impressed by the feature, the vlogger says, “I have never seen that ever in my life. That is a very cool concept. Also, it is very good for the environment. There are no milk cartons lying around the place. Amazing.”

The post sparked immediate buzz online.





A user turned nostalgic as they remembered, “In my childhood, I loved buying milk from this dispenser. We used to put 5 rupee coins depending on how many litres we wanted.”





Another commented, “When I was a child and I saw this for a milk machine, my uncle convinced me that there is a cow inside the machine that lives there and gives the milk when you push the button.”





“Lots of them are in Germany. You can also buy a bottle there,” shared one person.





“India is not for beginners,” wrote an individual.





Another user found the price to be very “cheap.”





“Crazy. How amazing it is. Milk and water ATMs everywhere would be an amazing initiative,” read a remark.





So far, the video has received over 1.4 million views.