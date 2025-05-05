Japan, where innovation meets technology, continues to astonish the world with its cutting-edge advancements. From electronics to robotics, and healthcare to automotive engineering, the Land of the Rising Sun consistently pushes the boundaries of innovation. In yet another display of ingenuity, Japan has left the internet in awe with its fascinating method of reheating soup.





In a viral video posted on Instagram, a vlogger is seen dining at Tsukemen Tetsu, a restaurant in Tokyo. When his soup cools down at the table, he asks the staff to reheat it. Instead of taking the dish back to the kitchen, a waiter brings a couple of hot stones to the table. The vlogger then lifts a stone with a spoon and drops it into his soup. Instantly, the soup begins to simmer, and the stone releases thick smoke into the air. After tasting the reheated soup with noodles, the vlogger gives it two thumbs up and praises the unique reheating method.

Take a look:

This method of reheating soup impressed the Instagram audience. Several people shared their thoughts about the video in the comments section.





One user wrote, "Now your soup is iron-fortified too." Another commented, "Japan is on another level."





A user shared, "Stone boiling is one of oldest ways to heat liquids like milk and soups, actually. It is still common in Africa and some parts of Yemen."





"I'm so clumsy I might drop it on my lap lol," remarked a user. Another said, “There are some safety concerns, but that is a great idea!"





So far, the video has amassed more than 3 million views on Instagram.