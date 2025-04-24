Luxury brand Louis Vuitton has been creating style statements in the world of fashion for years now. The company often launches signature bags and accessories at regular intervals, making headlines across the globe. This time, their offering is an edible 'chocolate bag'. Yes, you read that right. Food vlogger Carmie Sellitto shared a glimpse of the coveted bag in a video posted on Instagram. Designed by pastry chef Maxime Frederic, the bag draws inspiration from Maison's iconic Egg Bag, originally designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere for the Spring/Summer 2019 women's collection.





The video begins with Carmie sharing that he travelled "all the way to Paris" for the chocolate bag as it wasn't available in any stores around him. Then, he opens the package and gave viewers a glimpse of the luxury item. Carmie further talks about the life-like quality of bag's zipper and texture. Finally comes the moment of truth as Carmie bites into the bag and its chocolate handle breaks into pieces on the table. He describes the chocolate's taste as "creamy and beautiful" and gave it a "10/10".

Take a look at the full video below:

The Louis Vuitton chocolate bag is made of 70% dark chocolate, while the handles, strap and zipper pulls are recreated from 40% milk chocolate, reported Hypebeast. The brand's iconic monogram is imprinted on the item, displaying fine craftsmanship and an advanced level of attention to detail that is rarely seen in food design. Weighing approximately one kilogram, the luxury bag is priced at €225 EUR (around Rs 25500).





The video has received over 2 million views on Instagram, with people sharing their thoughts on the expensive bag in the comment section. While some appreciated the craft and quality of the fashion piece, others termed it a "huge waste of money."





One user wrote, "The craziest chocolate I've seen irl."





Another added, "Biggest waste of money on the planet."





A person commented, "Would actually get that because it looks delicious."





"You got scammed lol," read a comment.





Someone chimed in saying, "Seriously, give the money to charity mate. That's daft!"





"Not even worth 50 cents, what a joke," remarked a user.





What are your thoughts on Louis Vuitton's chocolate bag? Share it with us in the comments below.