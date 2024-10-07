Winters in Delhi are truly unique. As the National Capital shivers in freezing temperatures, people find comfort in indulging in winter-special delicacies. One such treat that stands out is daulat ki chaat. This dessert-like chaat is available only during the winter months, as its preparation requires low light and cold weather. A food vlogger recently shared a video on Instagram, taking social media users through the elaborate process of making daulat ki chaat. Stay tuned till the end – the final product will leave you craving for the sweet treat.





The food vlogger reveals that daulat ki chaat was once enjoyed by Mughal emperors during their lavish dawaats. The video begins with a vendor churning a mixture of milk and cream using a mathani (wooden churner). This process creates a frothy texture, which is then poured into a separate pan. Saffron milk is added and whisked thoroughly before even more saffron milk is drizzled over the mixture. The light and airy frothy balls are topped with sheets of varq (edible silver paper) and crumbled kurchan. Finally, the chaat is garnished with chopped pistachios, karara (coarsely powdered sugar) and dry fruits.







A flurry of reactions appeared in the comments section.





“Try Lucknow ka malai makhan,” suggested a foodie.





“Daulat ki chaat in Delhi and maliyo in Banaras,” read a remark.





Sharing their own experience a person revealed, “This shop is good. I tried.”





A user was relieved that the vendor was wearing gloves while preparing the dish.





Begging to differ, an individual called daulat ki chaat “overrated”





Another found it to be a “Waste of money”]





The video has amassed over 6 million views. If you want to try daulat ki chaat, here is a quick recipe.