Omelette is undoubtedly one of the easiest and most popular breakfast options. Whether it's a vegetable omelette loaded with cheese or the classic French version, we all have our preferences when it comes to this delight. But in today's world of culinary experiments, the humble omelette has undergone some bizarre fusions. You must have seen videos of a dry fruit omelette, Parle-G omelette, or even paan masala omelette. And now, there is a new entry. A video making rounds on the Internet shows a different kind of omelette called 'daulat ki chaat omelette.' After watching the video, the foodie community is clearly not happy.

The video starts with a vendor whisking a few egg whites using an electric hand blender. Following this, he heats butter in a pan and pours the foamy egg mixture into it. Egg yolks are then added on top of the omelette, followed by onions, tomatoes, and coriander. Spices such as salt, turmeric, garam masala, and red chilli powder are sprinkled over the omelette. Subsequently, the creation is carefully flipped to cook on the other side. Using a pizza cutter, the vendor slices the omelette in half. On one side, he adds white mayonnaise, cheese slices, chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander. Then, he folds the omelette in half. Upon plating, he garnishes it with more mayonnaise on top, along with a sprinkle of oregano. Finally, he serves the unique omelette with some bread slices and ketchup. You can watch the video below:

Also Read: Pani Puri But With Maaza? This Latest Bizarre Food Has The Internet Aghast

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 3 million views. Thousands of people criticised the creation in the comment section. One user wrote, "Healthy food ko unhealthy banane ki ninja technique [Ninja technique to make healthy food unhealthy]." Another added, "Bakwas cheez nahi khaani hai bhai [I don't want to eat rubbish, brother]." "Heart attack laughing in a corner," read a comment. Someone joked, "Please batao isko khaana hai ya seedha fenkna hota hai [Please tell me, should I eat this or just throw it away?]" "There's a rule for 'Plating,' that never put anything inedible on the plate....... and here we are being offered some plastics of sauce," a person wrote.

Also Read: "I Got Food Poisoning Just Looking At This": Internet Reacts To Bizarre Chocolate Vegetable Rice Bowl

Would you ever like to try this daulat ki chaat omelette? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.