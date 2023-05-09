Online food delivery system has revolutionised the way that we eat restaurant food. Now, we can simply have food delivered to our homes with a few clicks on our smartphones. For a long time, food delivery aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy ruled this space. Now, another platform is gaining popularity. Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has fast emerged as a viable platform that eliminates the need for third-party applications and platform fees. According to reports, ONDC was launched in April 2022 and has already started receiving over 10,000 orders daily, owing to discounts and reasonable pricing.

What Is ONDC?

ONDC is a private non-profit company backed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of Government of India. Aiming at "democratising digital commerce in India", ONDC offers an open e-commerce network for the direct exchange of goods and services on the Internet. It started out in Bengaluru and had now spread to other Indian cities as well.

At the time of its inauguration, Thampy Koshy, CEO of ONDC had told ANI, "We are enabling unbundling of building blocks in e-commerce (space) and make a protocol that will help them to talk to each other seamlessly so that there is an end experience by buyers or sellers."

It looks like people have quickly taken to this new platform. And if social media posts are to be believed, people are also finding it cheaper than Zomato and Swiggy. Some Twitter posts compared the food delivery pricing on ONDC with that of Zomato and Swiggy. These posts also shared screenshots of the online orders and declared how the same food orders cost cheaper on ONDC.

Take a look:

This user checked prices of the same pizza on ONDC and Zomato but found it 20 per cent less on ONDC.

This user shared the difference in his burger order on ONDC and Swiggy.

Another tweet shared that an order of McDonald's burgers on ONDC can save over 60 per cent money.

Check out some more reactions on Twitter:

Have you tried the ONDC platform to order food? Share your experience in the comments section below.