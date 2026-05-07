Two widely sold potato chip brands in the United States have been pulled from shelves after a possible salmonella risk was flagged in one of their seasoning ingredients. Utz Quality Foods, on May 4, had issued a voluntary nationwide recall of limited varieties of Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips following a warning from an ingredient supplier. The recall affects products sold at major retail chains and restaurants across the country. While no illnesses have been reported so far, food safety officials are urging consumers to check packaging details carefully and avoid consuming affected chips.





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What Prompted The Recall

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was triggered after Utz was informed that a dry milk powder used in a seasoning applied to the chips may be contaminated with salmonella. The milk powder was sourced from California Dairies Inc. and provided through a third-party supplier.

Although Utz said the seasoning batches tested negative for salmonella before use, the company initiated the recall “out of an abundance of caution” after the supplier recalled the ingredient. The FDA is overseeing the recall, which is classified as company-initiated and FDA-monitored.

Brands And Products Included In The Recall

The recall applies to nine specific products under the Zapp's and Dirty brands. Importantly, not all chips from these brands are affected—only limited flavours, bag sizes and production batches.

Recalled Products Include:

Zapp's Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips 1.5-ounce, 2.5-ounce and 8-ounce bags

Zapp's Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chips 2.5-ounce and 8-ounce bags

Zapp's Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips 1.5-ounce multipack portions

Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips 2-ounce bags

Dirty Brand Maui Onion Potato Chips 2-ounce bags

Dirty Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips 2-ounce bags



All recalled products carry “best by” dates between July 27 and August 31, 2026, along with specific batch codes and UPC numbers listed on the FDA's official recall notice.

Where The Chips Were Sold

The affected chips were distributed nationwide and sold through major US retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Target and their affiliated grocery chains. Some products were also supplied to restaurants, convenience stores and food-service outlets, expanding their potential reach.





Retailers have been instructed to immediately remove the recalled products from shelves.

Milk Allergen Risk Also Flagged

In addition to salmonella concerns, the FDA has noted that the chips contain milk, an allergen that can pose a serious risk to people with milk allergies. Consumers with known milk sensitivities are strongly advised not to consume the recalled products under any circumstances.

Photo: Unsplash

No Reported Illnesses So Far

Utz and the FDA have confirmed that no illnesses or consumer complaints linked to the recalled chips have been reported to date. However, health experts caution that salmonella symptoms may take time to appear or be formally diagnosed. No other Utz products are included in this recall.





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What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased Zapp's or Dirty potato chips are advised to:

Check the flavour, size, “best by” date and batch code on packaging

Not consume any recalled product

Discard the chips safely or return them to the retailer

Understanding The Salmonella Risk

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause foodborne illness, particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms typically appear within 12 to 72 hours after exposure and may include diarrhoea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. In severe cases, infection can spread to the bloodstream and become life-threatening.