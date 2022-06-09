We love hopping pubs and clubs during the weekends, right? Music, food, drinks and dance - pubs are possibly one of the most energetic places to unwind. But this man from the United Kingdom took his love for pub hopping to the next level. Gareth Murphy, from Caernarfon, Wales, visited 56 pubs in just 24 hours, further breaking the world record. The official website of Guinness World Records states, "The 29-year-old IT worker drank at 56 different pubs in Cardiff city centre on 5 February 2022". With this, he broke the previous pub crawl record of 51 set by Matt Ellis from the UK in 2021.





Speaking about the achievement, Murphy stated, "It was a long, tiring day. The hardest thing I've ever done in my life. The hardest part by far was the bloatedness of drinking so much. It didn't help that I can't make myself burp either." Further chronicling his experience, the Welsh man said that he prepared a route map in mind and chose Cardiff to be the place for his feat. Reportedly, Cardiff has the highest number of pubs and bars in the UK per square mile.





Murphy further expressed that it was indeed a tiring day, but all the hard work was "worth it". "It feels great to achieve something like this," he added.





Let's take a look at what all he drank in 24 hours:

4,915 ml (8.6 pints) of orange juice

2,845 ml (5 pints) of apple juice

1,023 ml (1.8 pints) of beer

500 ml (0.8 pints) of lemonade

284 ml (0.5 pints) of Diet Pepsi

250 ml (0.4 pints) of Tango

189 ml (0.33 pints) of blackcurrant cordial

125 ml (0.2 pints) of Coca-Cola

125 ml (0.2 pints) of Guinness

125 ml (0.2 pints) of cranberry juice

You must be wondering, most of these drinks are non-alcoholic; right?! So let us tell you, according to the Guinness World Record rulebook, the drinks don't necessarily need to be alcoholic. "For the purposes of this record, a pub is defined as an establishment licensed to sell alcoholic beverages on the premises, although the challenger is not required to consume any alcohol," the website reads.





Interesting, isn't it? Would you too want to take up any such challenge? Do let us know in the comments below.



