SEARCH
  • News
  • Unique Pav Bhaji Outlet Spotted By Comedian - See Hilarious Twitter Thread

Unique Pav Bhaji Outlet Spotted By Comedian - See Hilarious Twitter Thread

A comedian found a unique and interesting Pav Bhaji outlet in his vicinity, and Twitter had a field day with it.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: December 25, 2020 13:24 IST

Reddit
Unique Pav Bhaji Outlet Spotted By Comedian - See Hilarious Twitter Thread

This interesting outlet in Surat, Gujarat caught the eye of netizens.

Highlights
  • Pav Bhaji is a much-loved street food
  • A comedian spotted a Pav Bhaji outlet with an interesting name
  • Twitter users made hilarious memes of the situation

Soft butter Pav buns paired with a mouthwatering Bhaji - what's not to like about Mumbai's favourite street food? There is no disputing the claim that Pav Bhaji has a huge fan following all across the world. The humble dish is sold equally as much on roadside food stalls as it is in expensive restaurants. Pav Bhaji found itself in the news recently when a comedian spotted an outlet selling the dish with a familiar name - R.D. Sharma Pav Bhaji. Take a look:

The joke's reference was the fact that R.D. Sharma was a popular textbook for mathematics in senior secondary school. The thick tome would decode some of the most difficult sums and problems of the subject, often leaving students perplexed. The name R.D. Sharma would still strike a chord of terror among students who were afraid of mathematics while in school. "Covid has been tough on professors," wrote comedian Piyush Sharma while sharing a screen grab of the outlet R.D. Sharma Pav Bhaji.

Newsbeep

Social media had a field day with the post, as it went viral receiving over 6.2k likes and counting. Twitter users' inner students shuddered at the mention of the renowned mathematics author. Some users also cracked a few hilarious mathematics jokes in the Twitter thread. Take a look:

Food ordering application Zomato too shared the hilarious tweet on their Instagram handle, much to their users' delight. "Pretty sure they make no mistake in calculating time, speed and distance of every delivery," they wrote in the caption.

What did you think of the Pav Bhaji outlet? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Pav BhajiTwitterRd Sharma
Shilpa Shetty Shares Two Of Her Favourite Christmas Recipes With A Healthy Spin (See Recipe Video)
Shilpa Shetty Shares Two Of Her Favourite Christmas Recipes With A Healthy Spin (See Recipe Video)
Viral Video: YouTuber Opens Burger Restaurant Where He Pays People To Eat
Viral Video: YouTuber Opens Burger Restaurant Where He Pays People To Eat

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 