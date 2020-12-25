Unique Pav Bhaji Outlet Spotted By Comedian - See Hilarious Twitter Thread

This interesting outlet in Surat, Gujarat caught the eye of netizens.

Soft butter Pav buns paired with a mouthwatering Bhaji - what's not to like about Mumbai's favourite street food? There is no disputing the claim that Pav Bhaji has a huge fan following all across the world. The humble dish is sold equally as much on roadside food stalls as it is in expensive restaurants. Pav Bhaji found itself in the news recently when a comedian spotted an outlet selling the dish with a familiar name - R.D. Sharma Pav Bhaji. Take a look:





The joke's reference was the fact that R.D. Sharma was a popular textbook for mathematics in senior secondary school. The thick tome would decode some of the most difficult sums and problems of the subject, often leaving students perplexed. The name R.D. Sharma would still strike a chord of terror among students who were afraid of mathematics while in school. "Covid has been tough on professors," wrote comedian Piyush Sharma while sharing a screen grab of the outlet R.D. Sharma Pav Bhaji.

Social media had a field day with the post, as it went viral receiving over 6.2k likes and counting. Twitter users' inner students shuddered at the mention of the renowned mathematics author. Some users also cracked a few hilarious mathematics jokes in the Twitter thread. Take a look:





Food ordering application Zomato too shared the hilarious tweet on their Instagram handle, much to their users' delight. "Pretty sure they make no mistake in calculating time, speed and distance of every delivery," they wrote in the caption.





