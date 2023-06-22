The concept of vegan food and plant-based dining has taken off like never before. We have seen a number of people skip meat and dairy-based products and embrace a vegetarian or vegan diet. This comes as no surprise, as more and more people are taking to vegan diets citing environmental and health concerns. Plant-based meats and mock meats are also entering the market these days, as are lab-grown and artificially manufactured ones. Artificial meat is created in laboratories by using animal cells that are cultivated in steel tanks and then used to form different shapes. But are these meats safe for consumption? Recently, the United States of America has granted approvals to two companies selling chicken grown from animal cells. This is the second country to allow the selling of lab-grown meat, the first being Singapore.

As per a report by AFP, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved lab-grown chicken from two companies - Upside Foods and Good Meat. Lab-grown meat would allow humans to consume animal protein without harming animals or causing environmental damage. These companies were already cleared on safety grounds by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November, and the USDA has further reviewed and approved their product labels. On Wednesday, the companies said that the products would soon be available at selected restaurants. While Upside Foods has processed its first order by 'Bar Crenn' in San Francisco, Good Meat will be selling its first batch to celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres. A number of start-ups too are jumping onto the bandwagon of production of lab-grown meat.

"This approval will fundamentally change how meat makes it to our table. It's a giant step forward towards a more sustainable future -- one that preserves choice and life," Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of Upside Foods said in a statement.

As for lab-produced meat in supermarkets, the wait will still be longer due to the expensive and time-consuming process. Further, some meats cannot be created in the labs presently and many consumers are also apprehensive about its production. However, the future seems bright for the lab-grown meat industry. New York Times stated that the industry is projected to grow to $25 billion by the year 2030.