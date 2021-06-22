The California Police have recently arrested a man after solving a case of over 19,000 kg (approx. 4200 pounds) of pistachios that went missing earlier this month. According to a statement released by Tulare County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the pistachios belonged to Touchstone Pistachio Company of the United States. The company came across this heist during a routine audit in the month of June. "On June 17, the TCSO Ag Crimes Unit were contacted and requested to investigate the theft," the official release read.





Further describing the case, Tulare County Sheriff's Office informed that the investigation led to a clue regarding the whereabouts of the tractor containing the pistachios. "Yesterday (on June 19), investigative leads in Fresno and Kern County discovered the tractor-trailer containing the pistachios had been moved from the Montemayor Trucking lot in Delano to a nearby lot," read a post on Tulare County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.





It further informed that the detectives found the pistachios were being moved from 2000-pound sacks into smaller bags for re-sale. However, the remaining pistachios were returned to the Touchstone Pistachio Company. And a 34-year-old man, named Alberto Montemayor, was arrested and booked in Tulare County.





Here's the detailed Facebook post by Tulare County Sheriff's Office:





