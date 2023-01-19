Winter season is coming to an end, but we just can't get enough of the delicacies it brings along. From greasy parathas to delectable sweet treats like til barfi, nariyal ladoo and more - we are making the most of these dishes till the season lasts. It seems to be the same for Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor. One of the super active celebrities on social media, Vaani keeps sharing her food activities with 6.5 million Instagram followers. Recently, she uploaded a story on the photo-sharing app, featuring a winter-special dessert that instantly tugs at heartstrings. Can you guess what it is? It's the classic gajar ka halwa!





In the picture, shared by Vaani Kapoor, we could see a bowl of ghee-laden halwa, with the caption, "Gajar Ka Halwa", written in Hindi. She also added a "yummy" sticker on the snap to express her feelings. Let us all agree, we can totally relate to her expression! Here's the Insta-story for you:





Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Enjoys Homely Gur Paratha, Kebabs And More

Photo Credit: Instagram

Looks so delicious; isn't it? If you are like us, then you are slurping too. Fret not; we have got you covered here. We bring you the classic, halwai-style gajar ka halwa recipe that can be easily replicated at home. Take a look.

How To Make Halwai-Style Gajar Ka Halwa At Home:

There's something about the halwa available at a nearby sweet shop that makes us fall for it time and again. And let's admit, most of us fail to replicate the same at home. This is why we found some quick and handy tips that can help you prepare halwai-style gajar ka halwa every single time. All you need to do is use fresh and red carrots, add oodles of ghee and have patience while cooking. That's it! Click here to read the details.





Now that you have the tips handy, how about putting on the chef's hat and preparing a fresh batch of this North Indian delight at home? Click here for the halwai-style gajar ka halwa recipe.





For the ones who avoid sugar in their diet, here's a sugar-free gajar ka halwa recipe to try.





We suggest preparing gajar ka halwa today, Vaani Kapoor-style! And do not forget to share the picture with us on social media.