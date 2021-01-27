Varun and Natasha's roka ceremony also had a cute-looking cake.

We've just been a month into 2021 and Bollywood has already seen one of the biggest, perhaps the most awaited, weddings of the year. Varun Dhawan tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Alibaug on 24th January 2020 and their fans and followers just can't keep calm! Despite the no-phone policy at the wedding, several pictures from the wedding have now gone viral. While we are still drooling over the wedding pictures (read: their wedding food), a host of pictures from their roka ceremony that happened last year in February are also getting viral.





While childhood sweethearts Varun and Natasha look their adorable best, what caught our eye was the stunning cake that the couple had cut on their roka. Have a look:





Varun and Natasha cut the cute-looking cake.

The glistening white chocolate cake with dollops of whipped cream, flowers and a couple of macaroons on top looks straight out of a dream, isn't it? As per the fan page, this roka ceremony took place on 13th February 2020 with the wedding scheduled for the same year but due to Covid-19 pandemic, got delayed.





Varun Dhawan announced the wedding on social media with a set of gorgeous pictures from the wedding ceremony.





Here's wishing the couple a happy married life!







