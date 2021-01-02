SEARCH
  • Varun Dhawan Welcomed 2021 In Bed, Digging Into This Yummy Treat

Varun Dhawan Welcomed 2021 In Bed, Digging Into This Yummy Treat

Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Instagram stories, showing a pretty plate with a slice of blueberry cheesecake.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: January 02, 2021 16:28 IST

Varun Dhawan entered the new year with a yummy cake.

Highlights
  • Varun Dhawan started the new year 2021 by digging into a sweet treat.
  • He shared a picture of a yummy cheesecake that he had in bed.
  • Here's an easy recipe of blueberry cheesecake that you can also try.

How did you begin the New Year 2021? Most of started our New Year resolution with a healthy diet, but looks like not everyone is ready to ignore their cravings yet. While Anushka Sharma started the new year with a large spread of sugary desserts, Varun Dhawan snuggled in his bed with a large piece of cake. After a rather eventful 2020, the celebratory vibe of entering the new year is not dying down yet. Are you also getting inspired to dig into some desserts? We are!

Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Instagram stories, showing a pretty plate with a slice of blueberry cheesecake. Going by the picture, Varun had already taken a bite of it before clicking and posting the picture. He captioned the picture with - 'CAKE IN BED, 2021'.

(Also Read: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Started New Year 2021 With 'Sugar High')

h4mmb34o

Varun Dhawan is a fitness enthusiast but can be often seen indulging in some decadent foods. A blueberry cheesecake is the perfect option to ward off the winter blues. 

Cheesecake can be made in different flavours but blueberry cheesecake is one of the most popular choices. Do you want to try making it at home? Here is an easy recipe of blueberry cheesecake that you can try. 

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan just wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, in which he will share screen space with Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. 
 

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

